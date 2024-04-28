Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Starbucks by 8,677.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,706,000 after buying an additional 2,684,470 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,125,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $493,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,206 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,679,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $427,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.55.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Starbucks stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $84.29 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

