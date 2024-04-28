Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1,439.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,442 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY opened at $127.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.78. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $131.67.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

