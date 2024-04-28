Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $660,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,238,000 after purchasing an additional 486,526 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,187 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,307,000 after buying an additional 2,096,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,142,000.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

