Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $10.03 Million in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 783,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 5.98% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 145.5% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 198,129 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,265,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter worth $916,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAIL opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $85.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of -0.39.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Profile

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

