Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $255.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.71. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

