Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 1,533 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

