Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 747 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

IVW stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average is $77.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.