CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2024

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of CKX Lands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in CKX Lands in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in CKX Lands by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 169,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 140,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CKX Lands in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

CKX Lands Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN CKX traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $14.44. 773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066. CKX Lands has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 million, a PE ratio of 206.28 and a beta of 0.05.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. CKX Lands had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

