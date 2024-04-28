Consolidated Planning Corp Has $295,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Consolidated Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $261,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.1% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the third quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $461.29. The company had a trading volume of 857,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $443.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

