Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases New Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $282,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $563,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 47.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 51,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.52. The stock had a trading volume of 817,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,245. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.81 and a 1 year high of $82.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.36.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,124 shares of company stock worth $12,698,221 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

