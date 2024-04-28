Consolidated Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Consolidated Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average is $150.93.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

