Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Consumers Bancorp stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Consumers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59.

Consumers Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Consumers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.08%.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

