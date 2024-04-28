Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1568 per share on Thursday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $6.60 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
