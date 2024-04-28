Core Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 95,694 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Core Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,498,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.5% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.33. 8,442,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,904,551. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.65.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

