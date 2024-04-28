Core Wealth Management Inc. Has $606,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Core Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300,304 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $251.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,238,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.87 and its 200 day moving average is $238.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

