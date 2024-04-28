Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Short Interest Up 115.4% in April

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.22% of Corner Growth Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

COOL stock remained flat at $11.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. Corner Growth Acquisition has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $15.00.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

