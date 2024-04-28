Cornerstone Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 200.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,578,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,133 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,892,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,057,000 after acquiring an additional 347,233 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,637.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 180,659 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 180,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 397,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 176,404 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $46.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

