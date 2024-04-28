Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $461.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

