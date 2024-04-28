Cornerstone Capital Inc. Invests $265,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,710,000 after acquiring an additional 45,868 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,351,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,762 shares during the period.

VV stock opened at $233.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.12. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $184.15 and a one year high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

