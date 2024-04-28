Critical Review: SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) & Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG)

Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Heaven Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A SCWorx -42.58% -25.64% -18.36%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Heaven Group $31.79 million 0.46 $6.55 million N/A N/A SCWorx $4.04 million 0.70 -$1.85 million ($0.95) -2.46

Golden Heaven Group has higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Golden Heaven Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of SCWorx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Golden Heaven Group beats SCWorx on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities. The company operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry. It also offers virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management; charge description master management; contract management; request for proposal automation; rebate management; integration of acquired management; big data analytics modeling; data integration and warehousing; and ScanWorx. In addition, the company focuses on selling personal protective equipment and COVID-19 rapid test kits. It sells its solutions and services to hospitals and health systems through its direct sales force, and distribution and reseller partnerships. SCWorx Corp. is based in New York, New York.

