Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$12.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.68 and a 52-week high of C$15.69.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRR.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Michael Harold Vels acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.