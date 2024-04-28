CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 89.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 44.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 5.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 18.2% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of CSX by 45.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 350,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 109,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.