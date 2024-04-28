CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBAY. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Lifesci Capital lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

