Darrow Company Inc. Invests $311,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $251.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.00. The company has a market cap of $377.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

