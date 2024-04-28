DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in DaVita by 43.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 21.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 175.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 32,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 86.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DVA stock opened at $133.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.12 and a 200 day moving average of $110.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $141.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $1,362,438.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,814,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $1,362,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,814,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

