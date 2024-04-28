Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 171.8% from the March 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Defense Metals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DFMTF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Defense Metals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.21.
Defense Metals Company Profile
