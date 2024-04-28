Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Delta Apparel Price Performance
NYSE:DLA opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.32). Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.50 million.
Institutional Trading of Delta Apparel
Delta Apparel Company Profile
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.
