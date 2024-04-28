Delta Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,236 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQR

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $65.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.03%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.