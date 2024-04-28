Delta Investment Management LLC Grows Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.