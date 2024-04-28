Delta Investment Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,439,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,684,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

