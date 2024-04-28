dForce USD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $15.89 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $15.89 million and approximately $5,284.16 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.99 or 0.00133813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00012814 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,107,405 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98385367 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $5,267.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

