Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Holdings Lessened by Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 13.7% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $32,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,036,000 after buying an additional 4,455,197 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,374,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,603,000 after buying an additional 225,134 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,209,000 after buying an additional 5,808,548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,124,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,262,000 after buying an additional 317,304 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 8,920,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,733,000 after buying an additional 51,437 shares during the period.

DFAC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.83. 1,249,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,577. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $32.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

