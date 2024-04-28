Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Dividend 15 Split Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of DFN stock opened at C$5.38 on Friday. Dividend 15 Split has a one year low of C$2.94 and a one year high of C$7.45. The stock has a market cap of C$633.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.90.
Dividend 15 Split Company Profile
