Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Dividend 15 Split Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFN stock opened at C$5.38 on Friday. Dividend 15 Split has a one year low of C$2.94 and a one year high of C$7.45. The stock has a market cap of C$633.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.90.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

