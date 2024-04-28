Dohj LLC Purchases 16,984 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 121.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 309,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554 shares during the period.

XJH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.87. 9,337 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $172.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

