Dohj LLC Sells 39,820 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dohj LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.39. 369,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,271. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.19 and its 200-day moving average is $228.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.