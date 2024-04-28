Dohj LLC Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Dohj LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.88. 1,723,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,544. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.05.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

