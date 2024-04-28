DP Poland (LON:DPP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.05

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.05 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.41 ($0.13). DP Poland shares last traded at GBX 10.90 ($0.13), with a volume of 206,837 shares trading hands.

DP Poland Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £77.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1,090.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Get DP Poland alerts:

Insider Activity at DP Poland

In other news, insider Jeremy Dibb bought 241,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £24,193.50 ($29,883.28). 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DP Poland Company Profile

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DP Poland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Poland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.