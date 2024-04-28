Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
DRREF stock opened at C$6.83 on Friday. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$5.39 and a one year high of C$8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.52.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
