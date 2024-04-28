DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.54 to $6.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.10.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

DTE opened at $109.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $116.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.36%. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

