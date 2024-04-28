Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Increased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Eaton by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Eaton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 541,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.60.

Eaton Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ETN stock traded up $7.20 on Friday, reaching $324.30. 2,305,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,996. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $331.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.60.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

