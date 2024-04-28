Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 118.5% in April

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 118.5% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

ETO traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $24.40. 22,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,988. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 712,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 64,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

