Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 118.5% in April

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 118.5% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ETO traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $24.40. 22,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,988. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
