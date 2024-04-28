Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 418.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,649 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154,989 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.38 and a 200-day moving average of $134.55. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $109,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,114,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

