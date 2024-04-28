Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 113.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $8.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $733.51. 2,009,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,427. The firm has a market cap of $696.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $761.79 and a 200 day moving average of $666.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $380.77 and a 12 month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

