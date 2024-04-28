Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

ENVA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Enova International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Get Enova International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ENVA

Enova International Stock Performance

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82. Enova International has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enova International

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $984,618.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $141,758.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,557. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.