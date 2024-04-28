Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $111.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $135.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENPH. Barclays boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.41.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $111.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.16. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $192.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,148,228. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

