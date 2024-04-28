Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 119.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,554 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $102,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,451. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $252.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 155.31%.

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Bank of America raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $291.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.37.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

