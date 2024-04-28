Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

ETD opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $731.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 171.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

