Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.96. 27,289,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,002,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

