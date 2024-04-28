Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.690 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Fair Isaac also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 22.800-22.800 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,182.09.

Shares of FICO traded down $82.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,110.85. 440,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $714.63 and a 12-month high of $1,349.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,237.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,151.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 19.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

