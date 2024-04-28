Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Short Interest Up 119.6% in April

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance
FFIEW stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 36,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,695. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile
