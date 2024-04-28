Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Short Interest Up 119.6% in April

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

FFIEW stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 36,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,695. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

